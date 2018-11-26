Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Reviving Kerala's rural water bodies

The community-based conservation model focuses on involving the general public in environment conservation.

Published: 26th November 2018 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

The cleaning of the Thettiyar river in progress

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Extreme weather conditions are the norm today. Amidst such adverse situations, potable water shortage has become a major issue. However, how often do we make efforts to clean the water bodies which are covered in filth and plastic, ask experts?

In order to revive the freshwater habitats, Environmentalist Foundation of India has been regularly involved in community-based conservation efforts including cleaning up neighbourhood ponds, community lakes and rivers. For the first time, they are conducting a clean-up drive at Karimadom pond on Sunday.

The community-based conservation model focuses on involving the general public in environment conservation. “ This is the first time that we are conducting a pond restoration project in Thiruvananthapuram. For this, we are expecting at least 100 volunteers from colleges, government and semi-government organisations. We want the local community to also be involved in the project,” said Dhruv Chakraverti, Conservation Coordinator for EFI, Kerala. Several small ponds which once were water recharge structures are turning dump yards of sorts. This leads to depletion and contamination of groundwater sources. Poor water management has also led to water scarcity and seasonal flooding. To ensure enhanced water management, EFI has availed permission from respective district administrations in the various states to voluntarily clean and restore small water bodies.

EFI has voluntarily taken up the responsibility of restoring the lakes. So far, they have revamped nearly 60 ponds across Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat and Kolkata. “ Post-floods, the district administration reached out to us regarding the water shortage in the city. We wanted to do more,  which is why we took up the restoration of the Karimadom pond. We are receiving a list of ponds that need to be revived, Dhruv said".

Issues plaguing Karimadom pond    

The garbage at Karimadom pond has become a breeding ground for leeches. We want to create awareness among the public,” Dhruv said. They have also planned other programmes such as plantation activities, wall painting and water conservation activities. They will soon launch a revamp of the Thettiyar river.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karimadom pond Environmentalist Foundation of India Kerala water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp