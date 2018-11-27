Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation plans unique model to solve waste crisis in shops

According to Corporation officials, the concerned establishments, which will have to enter a contract with the local body for the same, will have to identify land for the waste management plant.

Published: 27th November 2018

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has come up with a proposal to set up waste management plants free of cost for institutions that generate waste on a large scale (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to bring down the waste crisis in shops and other establishments in the city, the City Corporation has come up with a proposal to set up waste management plants free of cost for institutions that generate waste on a large scale.

Hotels, restaurants, caterers, traders, marriage hall organisations and temple organisations will be brought under the project. "This is to encourage the public to take responsibility of the garbage they generate. The civic body is planning to install aerobic bins or biogas plants for free under the proposal," said Santosh Kumar, junior health inspector, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Few months ago, the Corporation had proposed a plan to manage the waste generated in flats and apartments. They will provide subsidy to apartment owners to establish a waste management plant. The Corporation will bear 50 per cent of the total cost. Meanwhile, the local body has also mandated that a building plan will only be approved if provisions are arranged for source-level solid and liquid waste management.

The Corporation decided to go firm on waste management after several citizens raised complaints about private parties dumping waste on road sides. Though the civic bodies had mooted several projects in the past, many of them turned to be a failure. Those interested in taking up the project should contact the Corporation Project Secretariat by December 2.

