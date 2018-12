Change in train timing

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The timing of trains has been revised due to de-linking of rakes (sharing of rakes by two trains) from Thursday.

Train No 56311 Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil passenger train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 6.50 am and arrive at Nagercoil at 8.50 am.The rake linking of Train No 56318 / 56317 Nagercoil - Kochuveli - Nagercoil passenger trains with Train No 12633 / 12634 Chennai Egmore-Kanyakumari - Chennai Egmore Express train and Train No 56316 / 56311 Thiruvananthapuram - Nagercoil - Thiruvananthapuram passenger trains with Train No 16343 / 16344 Amritha Epress trains have been withdrawn.