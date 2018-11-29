Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The perfect bow stroke  

Sonaliya S had just finished performing ‘In the Style of Vivaldi’.

Published: 29th November 2018 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Sonaliya S had just finished performing ‘In the Style of Vivaldi’. Just as she was about to start playing the next piece, the music sheets fluttered in the wind, and fell on the ground. She didn’t lose her composure. Replacing  the notes, she continued her performance. 

For a few moments, her heart almost stopped. “My hands were shaking.  I didn’t know what to do,” she recalls. But then her flawless performance in the violin competition (Western) in the High School category earned her first place. For the Class IX student of Cotton Hill Girls High School, the performance was laden with a few tense moments. But having aced the competition, Sonaliya is all eager to learn more and perform at the state level competition.  

It was for the first time that Sonaliya was competing in the Revenue District Kalolsavam. She had performed Concertino in D in the style of Vivaldi by Ferdinand Kuchler. The composition had garnered much interest amongst the competitors and no other piece was repeated with this frequency at the festival. “If you listen, you will notice that the music just flows and has an instant appeal and a charm. That is the reason I chose to play it,” says Sonaliya.

Sonaliya started learning violin since Class II under Krishna Kumar. He was the first person she called after learning about the result. “It was after my father’s suggestion that I started learning violin. He is really into it. But now, violin is a passion for me,” she says. She had also performed a composition by her violin instructor christened ‘Etude’. “I haven’t decided on what to play at the State School Kalolsavam. But I will give it my all,” she says.

