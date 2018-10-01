Asian Yoga Sports Championship: A platform for global cooperation, harmony

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Asian Yoga Sports Championship has been a platform for global cooperation and harmony and we in Kerala are really fortunate to have hosted this great event,” said Governor P Sathasivam at the valedictory of the event held at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Around 350 participants from 15 Asian countries took part in the championship. Apart from the Indian contingent, participants from Singapore, Malaysia, UAE, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea, Iran and Sri Lanka converged on the capital city for the big event, organised by the Yoga Association of Kerala under the auspices of Yoga Federation of India and Asian Yoga Federation.

This is the first time the state has hosted the Asian Yoga event.

Right) Two Vietnamese kids take a nap at Jimmy George Indoor stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday amid busy preparations for the valedictory function of the Eighth Asian Yoga Championship | B P Deepu

“Kerala has organised a wonderful championship despite all odds it had gone through during the floods. Yoga has been introduced at universities, National School Games, CBSE, and has made its entry in the police force too. Despite short notice Kerala was able to manage and organise the event in a grand manner,” said Ashok Agarwal, President of Asian Yoga Federation

“A society becomes creative and innovative when its members are relaxed and free of strains. It is in this context that Kerala has hosted Asian Yoga Sports Championship,” said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who presided over the function.

KTDC chairman M Vijayakumar applauded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for giving permission to conduct the event.

India wins Asian Yoga Sports Championship

T’Puram: India has bagged the championship for the eighth time in a row in the Asian Yoga Sports Championship conducted this year. The final result of the championship was announced during the valedictory function of the Eighth Asian Yoga Sports Championship. Vietnam came second, followed by Malaysia and Dubai in third position.

The awards were presented by Governor P Sathasivam who was the chief guest. of the event. He also distributed trophies to all other teams who participated in the event. The winners of Indian team, which had 110 participants, have presented an extraordinary performance in about 42 National Yoga Sports championships held in different parts of India, said Ashok Agarwal, President of Asian Yoga Federation.

Malaysia has been selected as the next country to host the ninth championship. The Asia and India’s flag that were hoisted during the inaugural function were taken down at the end of the valedictory function, and the Asian flag was handed over to the new Championship host by the President of Asian Yoga Federation. The event concluded with a yoga performance by team India to the accompaniment of a Bollywood song.