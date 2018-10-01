Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

National Heart Failure Registry on the cards

As SCTIMST is basking in the glory of having the CARE in HF, the institute opines that the expertise in the field of heart disease has given them an added advantage among the set of applicants.

Published: 01st October 2018 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As SCTIMST is basking in the glory of having the CARE in HF, the institute opines that the expertise in the field of heart disease has given them an added advantage among the set of applicants. SCTIMST, which had prepared a Trivandrum Heart Failure Registry and Kerala Heart Failure Registry, is now gearing to prepare a National Heart Failure Registry.

The work will commence on November 1 is a collaborative effort of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and  Research Centre - Ahmedabad, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research - Bangalore and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research- Chandigarh.

According to Dr Harikrishnan S, Professor of Cardiology at SCTIMST, the registry will be prepared with the help of 50 hospitals spreading over 20 states.

