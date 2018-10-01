Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Get set for a fun run to keep fit

The fitness project aims at promoting maximum sports participation by Thiruvananthapuram city.

Published: 01st October 2018 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

People take part in the Fun Run project

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To create fitness awareness among the people of Thiruvananthapuram, Fun Run, an initiative of Trivandrum Community Fitness Project has been launched by DIG Mathew A John, head of CRPF, Pallipuram on World Heart Day. The project aims at helping people to get back in shape without hitting the gym. “The sessions are open for everyone. There isn’t any age limit as such”, said Suvin Samuel, Fun Run, Commissioner.

The fitness project aims at promoting maximum sports participation by Thiruvananthapuram city. According to India’s state-level disease burden study, Kerala being the hub of non-communicable diseases with the largest dominance of cardiovascular and lifestyle diseases compared to other states is said to be at higher risk of heart diseases, stroke, and diabetes. “Sedative lifestyle is the major reason. Through this project, we aim at promoting an active lifestyle among Keralites especially Thiruvananthapuram region,” Samuel added.

As part of the fitness project, a weekend community run named Fun Run will be conducted every last Saturday of the month at 6.00 am at the Sports Hub, Greenfield Stadium which aims at generating a minimum of 75 per cent participation of people from the age group of 6 to 60 by January 2019. Awareness campaigns are arranged as a part of Fun Run regarding topics like food routine which has to be followed, BMI statistics to find out one’s daily calorie intake and also to promote various exercises to be followed according to one’s body type. Trivandrum Fitness Project was first suggested by Sports and Management Research Institute (SMRI) and later associated with The Sports Hub of Thiruvananthapuram and Lakshmibhai National College for Physical Education (LNCPE).

Trivandrum Fitness Community Project members are planning to arrange instructors for each ward with the support from Corporation and other organisations. “We are planning for a ‘My Marathon Challenge’, in which people have to run 42.1 km in a month’s period anywhere in the state and send the recording via the online tracker application,” said Sreekanth S, head of operations, SMRI.
“We have put forward a proposal to Strava application and are awaiting their confirmation”, Sreekanth S added. The project also provides special gaming sessions for children.

