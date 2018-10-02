BJP urges LDF to clarify its liquor policy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP spokesman M S Kumar has demanded the LDF to clarify its liquor policy. He told reporters here the LDF should introspect whether it is indeed implementing the liquor policy which they had placed before the public during the election period.

Kumar said the UDF had lost power mainly due to bar bribery and when the LDF came to power, the government reduced the distance of bars from educational institutions and religious places and opened more bars. Now, they are granting licence to open breweries, he said.

The BJP leader said the Chief Minister is keeping mum on the issue while the Excise Minister is defending himself on the allegations. He said none has given a specific answer on the issue.