Now, swim chlorine-free at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium complex

The newly built swimming pool at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium complex  Vincent Pulickal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For swimming buffs and fitness freaks, there is good news. The police have set up a chlorine-free swimming pool, the first of its kind in the state, at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium complex. Named  ‘Albatross’, the pool is semi-Olympic size which means unlike the ones used in Olympics which are 50m long, the pool here will be 25m long and have a width of 13m. The pool, as well as the newly built police physiotherapy centre, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

The pool and the physiotherapy centre will be thrown open for the policemen and public alike and can be used from 5.30 am to 8 pm on all days except Mondays. The pool will have dedicated timings for women ( 10.30 am to 12.30 pm) and for children ( 3.30 pm to 5.45 pm). From 6.45 am to 7.45 am and 7 pm to 8 pm, the pool will be exclusively used by police personnel. Male and female trainers will also be present. 

The public need to pay a monthly fee of Rs 2,000 to use the pool while the police officers need to pay only Rs 1,000. Children will be charged Rs 1,500, while the children of the police personnel need to pay just Rs 750. The pool can also be used on an hourly basis with per hour fee coming to the tune of Rs 100. 
The physiotherapy centre will have six cubicles and boasts of latest machines from the United States. Both male and female physios will be available for service.

The pool and the physiotherapy centre were constructed by Steel Industrials Kerala Limited, a Kerala Government enterprise.With the arrival of the swimming pool and physiotherapy centre, Chandrasekharan Nair stadium sports complex will become one of the premier sporting hub in the state. The complex already houses synthetic athletic track, football ground, indoor basketball court, indoor volleyball court, badminton complex, squash court, gymnasiums, yoga centre and athletic dormitory. 

