Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

On International Day for Older Persons, elderly folks from Thrissur visit CM

On International Day for Older Persons, special guests visited Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office.

Published: 02nd October 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On International Day for Older Persons, special guests visited Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office. A team of 100-odd elderly people from various old-age homes in Thrissur district reached the capital on Monday as part of a pleasure trip organised by Karunya Charitable Society at Parappur.

Before paying a visit to various tourist and pilgrim spots in the capital, they called on Pinarayi Vijayan at the conference hall in the morning. Vijayan said the government takes special care for senior citizens as they face loneliness at the twilight of the life. “Elderly people face several issues. In nuclear families, the situation is worse. So the government takes steps to address these issues very seriously. The government plans periodical medical assistance to the inmates in old-age homes in the state and to arrange special hangout spots, such as ‘Pakalveedu’, and nursing facilities. We will do it with the help of various voluntary organisations. I am happy to meet these people who have rich life experience,” Vijayan said.

He also felicitated the senior-most person in the group, Adima, who just completed 100. The group reached the city in a flight from Nedumbassery on Monday morning. They visited museum, Zoo, secretariat, legislative complex, Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple, and the Shangumugham beach. The team returned to Thrissur by an evening train.

Karunya Charitable Society president CT Cheru, Secretary PO Sebastian, Vice President CV MUkundan, and Treasuer AK Mukundan accompanied the team. The organisers said that the society had already arranged facilities for the inmates such as hangout and entertainment centres. The team met Vijayan along with PK Biju MP of Alathur constituency and former MLA NR Balan.

