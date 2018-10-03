The journey of Balabhaskar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The mere mention of his name could electrify thousands who were in love with instrumental music. The magic he spun on the strings left connoisseurs overwhelmed and his demise means the end of an era for them. Born in a family with musical tradition, Balabhaskar began taking lessons at the age of three under the tutelage of his guru and uncle, veteran musician B Sasikumar. He was just 12 when he made his striking debut.

Within five years, Balabhaskar was making his debut as a film composer in ‘Mangalya Pallak’, thereby becoming the youngest composer. Though his lessons were predominantly traditional, Balabhaskar took that crucial step and created fusion music, which caught on like a rage. His remarkable music left the audience spellbound.

Decades before the music band revolution happened, Balabhaskar had started a band ‘Confusion’, which created ripples in the music circuit. He started another band ‘Balaleela’ which was later rechristened ‘Big Band’. In 2008, Balabhaskar received Bismillah Khan Yuva Sangeetkaar Puraskaar by Kendra Sangeet Natak Academy for Instrumental Music (Violin).

Theme song of Soorya festival

Every year, the city plays host to the Soorya classical music and dance festival. A few years back music composer Balabhaskar gave the festival a new life by composing the theme song ‘Begin with Surya: let it be’ It had the flavours of rock, jazz, hip-hop and techno music. The track uses Sanskrit lyrics.