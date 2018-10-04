Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala sings a final elegy for Balabhaskar

After rituals at his house in Tirumala, the mortal remains of Balabhaskar were brought to Santhi Kavadam at Thycaud at 10.30 am where he was cremated with state honours.

Published: 04th October 2018 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 03:08 AM

Police personnel paying state honours to violinist Balabhaskar at Santhi Kavadam in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Balabhaskar was a violinist who had magic in his hands. So when the state bid final farewell to its favourite violinist on Wednesday he had a violin placed close to his heart. Balabhaskar’s body was taken to Santhi Kavadam with his dearest musical instrument placed on it. 

After rituals at his house in Tirumala, the mortal remains of Balabhaskar were brought to Santhi Kavadam at Thycaud at 10.30 am where he was cremated with state honours. His cousin performed the last rites. 
A huge crowd, including music afficionados, friends and people from all walks of life were present at the crematorium to bid a tearful goodbye to their ‘Balu’. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendaran, Ports Minister Kadannappalli Ramachandran, actors Suresh Gopi, Maniyanpilla Raju and many of city’s music fraternity were present at Thycaud.  

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, musician Stephen Devassy and drummer Sivamani were among the umpteen well-wishers who paid their respects at the musician’s home. On Tuesday the body was kept at University College and later at Kalabhavan for the public to pay homage. 

“Music ran in his blood. He is a musician who could handle both classical and fusion music simultaneously. We have lost a great performer who enthralled music lovers,” said Kadakampally Subramaniam, a violinist who had known Balabhaskar from childhood.

Balabhaskar along with his wife Lekshmi, daughter Tejaswini and friend Arjun had met with a car accident on September 25 at Pallipuram in which his two-year-old daughter Tejaswani was killed. Balabhaskar, who suffered critical injuries, was under treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He passed away on Tuesday early morning.

Friends remember an incomparable talent
T’Puram: Friends and fans came together to pay tribute to musician Balabhaskar on Wednesday at a commemorative event at University College. Musicians Stephen Devassy, Shivamani, singers Rojo, Prasanth, Raja Lakshmi, Sayanora and politicians Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPM state secretary V S Sivakumar and Mayor V K Prasanth were present. “I was a lost soul, confused about what has to be done to enter the music industry,” said Devassy. “We met at a reality show and he was one of the judges. Immediately after my performance, he offered me a job.” Singer Madhu Balakrishnan said winning a Grammy was Balabhaskar’s ultimate dream. Sivamani said Balabhaskar’s violin strokes came straight from his heart. 

