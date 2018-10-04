Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KPMG is more than a partner consultant to rebuild Kerala

 KPMG India, the Indian partner of International consultants KPMG, is more than a partner consultant in rebuild Kerala.

Published: 04th October 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

The KPMG logo is seen at the company's head offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, South Africa. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPMG India, the Indian partner of International consultants KPMG, is more than a partner consultant in rebuild Kerala. An order released by Additional Chief Secretary Viswas Mehta on September 5 stated the role definition of KPMG includes getting concurrence of other consultants for pro bono work and map the other consultants based on the depth of their functional expertise. 

KPMG will also be involved as a partner in the rebuilding activities in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. Also, the international consultants have evinced interest in taking up water bodies in Alappuzha and rehabilitation of the fishermen community. The order specifically states the government will allocate suitable areas to KPMG and other consultants based on their strengths. The consultants are also given a framework for environmentally sustainable development in Wayanad and Idukki districts, including resettlement of people.
 

