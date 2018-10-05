Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Job Kurian uses cinema as catalyst to make music

 Malayalis’ concept of music has always revolved around  cinema.

Published: 05th October 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Jose Joy
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalis’ concept of music has always revolved around cinema. Between cursing the movie industry for having a monopoly over the regional music scene and using it as a  catalyst to earn a reputation, singer/songwriter Job Kurian chose the latter. Twelve years after being introduced to our sitting rooms through a television reality show, his voice has immortalised some popular tunes such as Aaranne Aarane from Urumi and the recent Thaa Thinnam from Theevandi.

However, ask him about the most prized moments from his career and he would become verbal about personal releases like the album Thaalam. “Independent music has no filter and is the most expressive form for a musician. It’s a challenging process and putting out a new track is a struggle,” says Job, joking about the pains of finding a producer for albums (most of whom have their own agendas), as we engage in a conversation after the release of the third track Mulla from his Hope project.

The new age
Conceived over three years ago, the above mentioned five-track endeavour has never been called an album by Job. “We’re not releasing Hope in any traditional format (like a CD), as of now. People’s approach to music consumption has changed and the listeners have short attention spans. Only one or two tracks from a collection stick with people but I want each of them to get equal attention,” says the singer. Proving his words right, the first release from Hope titled Enthavo has accumulated 1.6 million views on YouTube  in just over a year. 

“Every song is created out of something that has had an impact on my life. They are also born out of visual images and so we’d like each one to be accompanied by a video,” informs the 36-year-old. To point, with a  storyline and even colour tones, the videos have aided the songs including the one for Enthavo which  features actor Fahad Faasil.

Reliving childhood
The latest representative of the Hope project is the third track Mulla; the second one this year with Parudeesa released earlier. “The shrub is widely found across our state and I feel that it has witnessed my childhood,” he says, about the video release which shows snippets from a young boy’s life in a village. Following an old-school ideal, the song has been recorded by a band—including members Mithun Puthenveettil, Samuel Leo, Sonu Prasad, Sunil Silvester and Ben Sam Jones—playing live in the studio. Even though Job says he has no idea when the last two songs (Kaalam and Hey) in the series are gonna come out, the team is working out the logistics for a US tour in November.
Mulla is out now on Job Kurian’s YouTube channel

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aaranne Aarane Urumi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices