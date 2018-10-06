Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CPM collects Rs 3.10 crore for Abhimanyu fund

The construction work on the house for Abhimanyu’s family is almost complete.

Published: 06th October 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :   The CPM has collected around Rs3.10 crore for the ‘Abhimanyu martyr fund’ to help the family of SFI leader Abhimanyu, the Maharaja’s College student who was killed in a clash between student political outfits. 

The CPM Idukki district committee contributed Rs 71 lakh, while the Ernakulam district committee got Rs 2.30 crore through its account. 

The construction work on the house for Abhimanyu’s family is almost complete. Rs 25 lakh will be deposited in the joint account of his parents, while Rs 10 lakh will be deposited in his sister’s name. The party will set up a student training centre as his memorial in Ernakulam.

The centre will have various facilities including a training centre, library and dormitories. The party will also bear the treatment expenses of Arjun, who was injured along with Abhimanyu.

