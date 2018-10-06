Guru Spiritual Tourism Circuit gets Centre’s nod

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central Government has approved the Sree Narayana Guru Spiritual Tourism Circuit Project linking Sivagiri and other places connected with the social reformer in the state. The Tourism Ministry has also sanctioned `70 crore for the project by including it under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the state government had sought ` 118 crore for the project. The project will now connect Chempazhanthy Sree Narayana Gurukulam, Aruvippuram, Aniyoor Sree Durgadevi temple, Koluthumkara Siva temple, Kunnumpara Subramanyaswami temple, Mannanthala Anandavaleeswaram Temple, Mahakavi Kumaranasan Memorial at Thonnakkal and Kayikkara, and Sivagiri Sree Narayana Guru Madhom.

The authorities will shift the power lines to underground at Sivagiri Madom.

The Chempazhanthy Sree Narayana Gurukulam will also have facilities like modern eatery, dispensary, and parking facility. Similarly, the facilities like convention centre, prayer mandir, yoga centre, tourist facilitation centre, pavements, rainwater harvesting facilities, solar plant and entrance arch will also be set up Kunnumpara temple.

The project report will be submitted to the Centre within a week, said the minister. Apart from these, the development works of the Tourism Department at Aniyoor Sree Durgadevi temple, Koluthumkara Siva temple are being progressed. The state government has plans to construct a modern convention centre at the Chempazhanthy Sree Narayana Gurukulam. With the pilgrimage circuit becoming operational, the conservation and development of historically important places along the route will become a reality, the minister said.

What’s in store

The pilgrimage circuit which begins from Aruvikkara to Sivagiri will have the main events in the life of Guru marked on the places they happened. A light and sound show facility at Sivagiri, open theatre, tourist facilitation centre, eatery which can house upto 2,000 people, healthcare centre, medicinal plant garden, water storage facility, rainwater harvesting facility, parking facilities, solar power plan, battery-run vehicles, rest places etc will be arranged as part of the project.



The museum complex

The museum complex to be set up Aruvippuram will have art gallery, multimedia facilities, research centre, and library. The conservation of caves at Aruvippuram, Dasapushpam park, first aid facilities, stone paved pavements and yoga centre on top of the hill will also be developed as part of the project.