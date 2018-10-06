Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Guru Spiritual Tourism Circuit gets Centre’s nod

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the state government had sought ` 118 crore for the project.

Published: 06th October 2018 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central Government has approved the Sree Narayana Guru Spiritual Tourism Circuit Project linking Sivagiri and other places connected with the social reformer in the state. The  Tourism Ministry has also sanctioned `70 crore for the project by including it under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. 

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the state government had sought ` 118 crore for the project. The project will now connect Chempazhanthy Sree Narayana Gurukulam, Aruvippuram, Aniyoor Sree Durgadevi temple, Koluthumkara Siva temple, Kunnumpara Subramanyaswami temple, Mannanthala Anandavaleeswaram Temple, Mahakavi Kumaranasan Memorial at Thonnakkal and Kayikkara, and Sivagiri Sree Narayana Guru Madhom.  

The authorities will shift the power lines to underground at Sivagiri Madom. 
The Chempazhanthy Sree Narayana Gurukulam will also have facilities like modern eatery, dispensary, and parking facility. Similarly, the facilities like convention centre, prayer mandir, yoga centre, tourist facilitation centre, pavements, rainwater harvesting facilities, solar plant and entrance arch will also be set up Kunnumpara temple. 

The project report will be submitted to the Centre within a week, said the minister. Apart from these, the development works of the Tourism Department at Aniyoor Sree Durgadevi temple, Koluthumkara Siva temple are being progressed. The state government has plans to construct a modern convention centre at the Chempazhanthy Sree Narayana Gurukulam. With the pilgrimage circuit becoming operational, the conservation and development of historically important places along the route will become a reality, the minister said. 

What’s in store

The pilgrimage circuit which begins from Aruvikkara to Sivagiri will have the main events in the life of Guru marked on the places they happened. A light and sound show facility at Sivagiri, open theatre, tourist facilitation centre, eatery which can house upto 2,000 people, healthcare centre, medicinal plant garden, water storage facility, rainwater harvesting facility, parking facilities, solar power plan, battery-run vehicles, rest places etc will be arranged as part of the project. 

The museum complex
The museum complex to be set up Aruvippuram will have art gallery, multimedia facilities, research centre, and library. The conservation of caves at Aruvippuram, Dasapushpam park, first aid facilities, stone paved pavements and  yoga centre on top of the hill will also be developed as part of the project. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guru Spiritual Tourism Central Government Sree Narayana Guru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices