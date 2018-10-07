City Corporation to implement Green Protocol for ODI match

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city Corporation will implement the green protocol for the One-Day International cricket match between India and the West Indies at the Green Field Stadium on November 1. The decision was taken at a meeting led by Mayor V K Prasanth on Saturday.

Only disposable plates will be allowed to supply food items during the match. Sellers of bottled drinking water will be responsible to collect the empty bottles after the match. As per the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), sellers must send the bottles for recycling. The Mayor has also asked public to avoid taking printouts of tickets and use e-tickets downloaded on their mobile to enter the stadium.

The Corporation will clean the stadium after the match and the fund for cleaning the premises will be provided by the Kerala Cricket Association.

The city Corporation will provide licences to vendors who are interested in setting up shops inside the stadium on the match day after signing an agreement with the Corporation to adhere to the green protocol.

Separate vending zone and temporary licences will be provided for those interested in setting up shops outside the stadium. The Corporation will conduct a meeting with the vendors by next week.