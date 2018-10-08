Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Attakulangara bypass is no road for motorists during monsoon

The monsoon rains have worsened the condition of the road which has become non-motorable for motorists, especially two-wheeler riders.

Published: 08th October 2018 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

The Killipalam-Attakulangara stretch which is ridden with potholes  B P Deepu

By Krishnachand K 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Killipalam-Attakulangara stretch aka the Attakulangara bypass has been lying neglected for many years. The 2.1 km road connecting the busy East Fort junction and the commercial nerve centre Chalai market, has been in shambles for the last one year due to lack of maintenance. 

The monsoon rains have worsened the condition of the road which has become non-motorable for motorists, especially two-wheeler riders. According to riders, they have to often swerve their vehicles to avoid falling from the potholes. The road, which is owned and maintained by the PWD, is frequented by inter-state vehicles especially trucks from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka that arrive at the Chalai market. 
These vehicles are parked on the two sides of the road, affecting the flow of traffic too.

Though officials with the district administration assured to get the road repaired during Operation Anantha, a flood-mitigation drive, nothing concrete has taken place so far.Sreedharan, an auto driver, who regularly plies through this stretch said that the road was a major nerve centre and cannot be avoided by motorists due to its proximity to Chalai market, Karimadam colony and even Attukal and Attakulangara. 

According to Harikumar, PWD, assistant executive engineer, the patchwork will commence once the rain stops. “Since the Navarathri festival is round the corner, materials for repairing roads have been brought to the place. The repair will be done after the monsoon. Tenders have been called for re-tarring the entire stretch”, he said. 

PWD to redesign road 

A comprehensive project to redesign the road is on the anvil, PWD officers said. The PWD has planned to reconstruct the road as the soil beneath the road is weak at certain portions. Officials say, the road can’t withstand heavy vehicles and traffic which would lead to road damage.  “ We have decided to redesign the road. The investigation estimate is underway and we will soon come up with a permanent solution. A proposal has also been submitted to the government for approval”, Harikumar added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Killipalam-Attakulangara road Attakulangara bypass

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife