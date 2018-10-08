Attakulangara bypass is no road for motorists during monsoon

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Killipalam-Attakulangara stretch aka the Attakulangara bypass has been lying neglected for many years. The 2.1 km road connecting the busy East Fort junction and the commercial nerve centre Chalai market, has been in shambles for the last one year due to lack of maintenance.

The monsoon rains have worsened the condition of the road which has become non-motorable for motorists, especially two-wheeler riders. According to riders, they have to often swerve their vehicles to avoid falling from the potholes. The road, which is owned and maintained by the PWD, is frequented by inter-state vehicles especially trucks from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka that arrive at the Chalai market.

These vehicles are parked on the two sides of the road, affecting the flow of traffic too.

Though officials with the district administration assured to get the road repaired during Operation Anantha, a flood-mitigation drive, nothing concrete has taken place so far.Sreedharan, an auto driver, who regularly plies through this stretch said that the road was a major nerve centre and cannot be avoided by motorists due to its proximity to Chalai market, Karimadam colony and even Attukal and Attakulangara.

According to Harikumar, PWD, assistant executive engineer, the patchwork will commence once the rain stops. “Since the Navarathri festival is round the corner, materials for repairing roads have been brought to the place. The repair will be done after the monsoon. Tenders have been called for re-tarring the entire stretch”, he said.

PWD to redesign road

A comprehensive project to redesign the road is on the anvil, PWD officers said. The PWD has planned to reconstruct the road as the soil beneath the road is weak at certain portions. Officials say, the road can’t withstand heavy vehicles and traffic which would lead to road damage. “ We have decided to redesign the road. The investigation estimate is underway and we will soon come up with a permanent solution. A proposal has also been submitted to the government for approval”, Harikumar added.