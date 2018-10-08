‘S-400 pact explains mutual trust between India, Russia’: former ambassador  T P Sreenivasan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The signing of the India-Russia pact for the S-400 missiles signifies the mutual trust and confidence between the two nations, former ambassador T P Sreenivasan has said.

“The entire world was curious about the signing of agreement to procure S-400 missiles. The deal was not just a defence trade. It has significance in the present geo-political situation. It shows the mutual trust and confidence,’’ he said, addressing a seminar on the ‘19th Indo-Russian Strategic Partnership and it’s Significance’ organised by the Russian Cultural Centre in the city.

The 19th summit held in New Delhi recently can be considered a milestone in the history of bilateral summits that have been taking place since 2000, Sreenivasan said. The India-Russia relationship dates back centuries and has set a model for the rest of the world. Former USSR occupied a high position in India’s foreign policy in a bipolar world. The signing of strategic partnership catalysed the process of cementing the diplomatic as well as people-to-people ties between the two nations, Sreenivasan said.

Cherian Philip, co-ordinator of Nava Keralam Mission, and P S Sreekumar, director, State Institute of Policy Making, also spoke on the occasion. Honorary Consul of Russia and director, Russian Cultural Centre, Ratheesh C Nair presided over the function.