VTM NSS College to reopen today; NSS calls for total ban on politics

The VTM NSS College at Dhanuvachapuram, near Neyyattinkara, will reopen on Monday following the intervention of NSS Neyyattinkara taluk committee.

Published: 08th October 2018 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The VTM NSS College at Dhanuvachapuram, near Neyyattinkara, will reopen on Monday following the intervention of NSS Neyyattinkara taluk committee. Tension prevailed in the college and the campus was shut down indefinitely for four days following a police-student clash on the campus. NSS has called for a total prohibition of student union activities in the college. NSS taluk union will also hold a meet in the college on Monday to discuss further action plan. 

The NSS has taken such a decision following reports of repeated political violence on the campus. It has also directed the teachers to stop union activities.  Earlier, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair had  prohibited student union activities in all the NSS colleges in the state following the High Court order in 2016 banning politics on college campus.   

According to NSS Neyyattinkara Taluk union members, the decision was taken unanimously to prohibit politics on the campus and to remove all the political flags, posters and banners as part of a primary measure.  

On Thursday, a clash between SFI and ABVP broke out after the SFI installed party flag on the campus which has been an ABVP’s forte for several years. Police were called to suppress the violence. Students, including girls, were caned to maintain law and order and several of them were injured in the clash. Earlier, SFI district president Praveen had said the SFI wanted to end ABVP’s years of ‘dictatorship’ in the college and that prompted them to install a flag on the campus.  

VTM NSS College

