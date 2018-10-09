Kattakada undertakes recharging of 1,500 wells

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recharging of 1,500 wells is being undertaken in Kattakada constituency under the Jalasamrudhi project. The project, aimed at replenishing wells and rejuvenating water resources, is being implemented as part of a district-level project and under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The project is being implemented with an aim of utilising the Northeast monsoon; 1,500 wells will be recharged in the first phase and it will be expanded to more areas in the next phase, said I B Sathish, MLA. An effort to store more water by digging about 300 agriculture ponds under MGNREGA is underway in the constituency.

The tendering work for carrying our artificial underwater nourishment in 22 public sector institutions is also underway in the constituency. Repairs of 53 hand-pumps have been completed and sanction for seven potable projects has been accorded after holding a study in 17 places which faced drinking water shortage in six grama panchayats.

The rejuvenation of Kulathumma rivulet will be undertaken this year and a river walk will be carried out under the leadership of the District Collector on October 23, the MLA said in a meeting convened to review the progress of the Jalasamrudhi project at Nemom block panchayat hall.