One killed, four injured in road accident near Kilimanoor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 48-year-old man was killed and four others were grievously injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a KSRTC bus at Thattathumala near Kilimanoor on Monday evening. The deceased is Muraleedharan hailing from Alanchery near Anchal while Arun, 21; Akhil, 24; Omanakuttan, 50; and Shailaja, 35- relatives of Muraleedharan- are the injured. The mishap occurred around 5 pm.

Police said the bus en route to Thiruvananthapuram from Kottarakkara was speeding and it rammed the car coming from the opposite direction. Special branch sources said Muraleedharan, a heart patient, was being taken to Venjaramoodu for getting him admitted to a private hospital there. Quoting eyewitnesses, Kilimanoor police said both the vehicles were travelling at high speed and the side portion of the bus hit the front portion of Maruti Swift car after losing control.

After hitting the car, the bus did not stop and rammed another vehicle, a tempo van, before coming to a halt. The front portion of the car was fully damaged and the wounded passengers were pulled out of the mangled wreckage by locals. The condition of the injured, admitted to a private hospital at Venjaramoodu is said to be critical.