City flexing its gym muscles

The fitness sector has travelled a long journey, starting from small exercises to sports like wrestling which is now part of the Olympic Games.

Published: 10th October 2018 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Gym culture is catching up in the city. Resistance training, aerobics and Zumba are trending now  Vincent Pulickal

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fitness sector has travelled a long journey, starting from small exercises to sports like wrestling which is now part of the Olympic Games. Today, fitness is geared towards good health, looks and self-confidence. So, resistance training, aerobics, Zumba, and aerial yoga have become the major fitness trends.

As most people have become health-conscious, they have started hitting the gym with dogged pursuance. The gym culture has become so popular that if you take a walk from Sasthamangalam to Vellayambalam, you will find about 15 gyms where people can be seen doing workouts and other exercises for muscle-development, and for losing and gaining weight.

A fitness course includes three types of fitness training: to increase muscle weight, to reduce weight and for physical fitness. Among the major trends in gyms are aerobic exercises where most people opt for training, apart from cycling and pool exercises.

“Around 200 people come to our gym every day for different exercises. Usually, when we take people to the gym, we take a record of their medical condition and if they have some problem with their ligaments, we usually give them exercises based on improving these kinds of aches. Most of the people prefer cardio-vascular exercises,” said Shazia Mujeed, gym instructor in Gold’s Gym, Vellayambalam. The Gold’s Gym has about 17 trainers who have specialised in different kinds of exercises. The package for monthly, yearly and half-yearly training ranges from Rs 6,500 to Rs 23, 500.

Besides aerobic training, circuit training is also in demand among people who are into strength building or muscular endurance. “Most people want to reduce body fat and so they opt for muscular exercises. But some choose the Power Routine exercises where they lift weights to build their body weight. We have people of all age groups visiting our gym,” said Venugopal, owner of Belair Health Club. Supposed to be one of the oldest gyms in the city, Belair has about 300 people who come regularly. “We have instructors who train people on what to do and how to do it. The gym culture is growing fast and there are a lot of options now,” he added.

The other trendy fitness craze is the Zumba. Just like any other workout, it involves high energy. “Not just women, but a good number of men are also attending the Zumba classes. It is a one-hour fun aerobic workout that mixes dance and smart moves. We charge about Rs 3,500 for 12 classes,” said Jaindhan J, professor of Sports Authority of India. His daughter Anjali Jaindhan is the owner of the Zumba fitness studio ‘Dance in Trivandrum’. Lots of people have misconceptions about the diet but we tell them they can eat anything provided they do exercises regularly, he added.

