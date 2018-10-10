Remembering the wizard of strings

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Road Safety Association (ROSA) at Pallipuram commemorated the death of violinist Balabhaskar and his daughter who passed away in an accident last week. A prayer meeting was also organised by the association. Members shared personal memories of Balabhaskar. Later, the families also shared stories of losing loved ones in similar accidents.

The association felicitated Sheeja, Sulaiman Mangalapuram SHO Ajayan and SI Narayanan who rushed to the spot after hearing of the accident. Several personalities including Santhi Ashram Swami Gururathanm Jnanathapasi, Palayam Imam Suhaib Maulavi participated in the function.

CRPF officers also took part in the meet and offered technical assistance. ROSA members lit a lamp below the tree which was hit by Balabhaskar’s car. They christened the tree ‘Balabhaskar tree’.

ROSA chairman Anil Plavode said free violin classes would be conducted through the association. A short film on the after effects of accidents was also screened as part of awareness.