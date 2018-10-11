Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Central team assesses eHealth Kerala project

A two-member team from the Centre on Wednesday had assessed the eHealth Kerala project launched in 2017.

Published: 11th October 2018 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 11:31 AM

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :   A two-member team from the Centre on Wednesday had assessed the eHealth Kerala project launched in 2017. The team after visiting the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Veli Primary Health Centre expressed satisfaction over the implementation of the project. It was Sanjay Goel, joint secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), and MEITY director Trilok Chandra who assessed the implementation of the programme. The two-member team later held a meeting with the Health Minister. 

“The basic data collection as part of the eHealth Kerala project has already been completed. In the first phase, the priority is for the rural sector and in the second phase the priority will be given for hospitals in the urban area,” said Minister K K Shailaja.  Earlier, the public think-tank NITI Aayog had come out with the idea of a digital health framework called National Health Stack (NHS). As part of the same, it had also released a ‘Strategy and Approach paper on the NHS’, by terming it ‘the blueprint for India’s futuristic digital health system.’

As per the consultation paper, NHS envisages a centralised health record for all citizens of the country, thereby streamlining the health information and facilitating effective management of the same. The proposed initiative will become part of the Centre’s flagship National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS).
The two-member team’s visit is said to be in line with the set up of NHS.

