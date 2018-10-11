Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Edu Dept to rearrange working days of school academic year

A School Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) monitoring committee will also check the number of working days and recommend DEOs to plan the working days on Saturdays.

Published: 11th October 2018 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image of teachers in a classroom used for representational purpose only. (File |EPS)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The General Education Department has decided to rearrange the working days of the school academic year as part of compensating the productive days lost due to heavy rain and floods.  As part of its first step, the department has directed all the District Educational Officers (DEO) to hold school-level meetings to include Saturday as a working day to complete the minimum working days of 200. However, the Christmas examination and final examinations will be held as per schedule, top officers of the Education Department told Express. 

A Shahjahan, General Education Secretary, told Express the decision on which Saturdays would be included as holidays will have to be decided by the respective DEOs in the affected districts. “We have instructed the DEOs to look into the matter. They will rearrange the working days of schools based on the holidays given to them on account of rain and flood. In some districts, more holidays were given and hence Saturdays will be working days based on the number of holidays.

The rearrangement is underway it has been decided to include Saturdays as working days and conduct extra classes,” Shajahan said. He also said the SSLC and HSE examinations will be held as per schedule and there is no room for any postponement. 

A School Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) monitoring committee will also check the number of working days and recommend DEOs to plan the working days on Saturdays. Meanwhile, the second Saturdays will be holidays as usual. Last year too, the Education Department targeted 200 working days, but they could only achieve 172 working days. 

Earlier, the higher secondary directorate’s decision to assign a few Saturdays as working days in order to ensure at least 200 academic days this year has kicked up a storm. Various teachers’ unions had decried the directorate’s decision calling it a move to further ‘overburden’ both the teachers and students. Earlier, the DPI had made a suggestion to the government to postpone the SSLC examinations to April. due to loss of working days owing to rain, floods and Nipah virus outbreak. But the suggestion was not accepted by the QIP monitoring committee. 

Batting for Saturday
A School Quality Improvement Programme monitoring committee will check the number of working days and recommend DEOs to plan the working days on Saturdays.
Second Saturdays will be holidays as usual. 
Last year too, the Education Dept targeted 200 working days, but they could only achieve 172 working days

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
academic year school academic year Education department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp