Rs 70 crore spent on temples last fiscal: Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has spent Rs 70 crore on different temples in the last fiscal, said Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran. Rs 35 crore was sanctioned for the Travancore Devaswom Board of which Rs 80 lakh was the annual grant.

In addition, the state government also spent on road construction, transport facilities, drinking water distribution and health care for temple and pilgrimage needs. Rs 150 crore was sanctioned this year to build a transit camp complex for Sabarimala.

The state will have to spend Rs 210 crore for TDB, including the development work at Sabarimala this year. The Public Works Department and other departments are also spending money for the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Rs 1 crore was sanctioned last year to protect sacred groves and ponds under the Cochin Devaswom Board. Rs 33 crore was sanctioned to the Malabar Devaswom Board, including the grant for temples.

Rs 20 lakh is given every year to the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple and Rs 5 lakh was spent on the expert committee at the temple. Rs 1 crore was spent on the renovation of the Mithranandapuram pond.

“The government is not taking any money from temples. Hate-mongers are conducting fake campaigns to communalise believers,” Kadakampally said.