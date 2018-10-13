Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Film Lovers Cultural Association film festival from October 19

The festival which begins at 9 am will open with the screening of award-winning film  ‘Alorukkam’ and end with the screening of the film ‘I still Hide to Smoke’.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Film Lovers Cultural Association (FILCA) will hold the 18th International Film Festival from October 19 to 25 at University Students Centre Hall at PMG Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The seven-day festival will feature 35 fiction and seven non-fiction films. 

The festival which begins at 9 am will open with the screening of award-winning film  ‘Alorukkam’ and end with the screening of the film ‘I still Hide to Smoke’. Veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will inaugurate the festival on October 19 in the evening. He also distributed the awards to the winners of the campus film festival. Indrans, who won the state award for the best actor will be honoured at the function to be presided over by FILCA president Bhavani Cheerath. Paul Zachariah, Kamal, Soorya

Krishnamoorthy, Harikumar, and V K Joseph will address the gathering. The festival book will also be released followed by the screening of ‘Alorukkam’. The delegates passes for the public will be available at the festival venue. 
For more details, contact 9446330368 or 0471-2490368.

