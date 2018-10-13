Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fueled by purpose, these youngsters rode for Kerala

The duo, Vishnudas P S and David Mammen chose to travel across 12 states covering major cities and townships.

Published: 13th October 2018 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Vishnudas P S and David Mammen during their trip

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People often take long leisure rides to follow a passion. However, some rides are fueled by purpose. Following a calling, Vishnudas P S and David Mammen had embarked on a unique journey on a bike to spread awareness about the recent floods which devastated Kerala. The trip which began from Kochi to Kashmir covered 9,000 kms in 34 days. 

The duo, Vishnudas P S and David Mammen chose to travel across 12 states covering major cities and townships. “We had planned to go on a ride like this 10 years ago. When the floods hit Kerala, we approached our authorities at work who encouraged us to embark on the journey. Through our ride, we decided to spread awareness about the losses that the state incurred in the floods and eliminate the misconceptions that people in other states had about the calamity,” said Vishnu, an HML employee.

The duo started their journey on August 31 which was flagged off by HML Head Officer V Venugopal. The ride concluded on  October 4 at New Delhi. According to them, they wanted to dispel the negative campaign which was spreading against malayalees among North Indians.  They distributed fliers and urged people to donate to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. They travelled to places such as Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Goa, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Rann of Kutch, Udaipur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner, Punjab and then finally to Srinagar. “ The journey was really exciting for us, especially when we reached Kashmir. It was raining heavily. But the people there were really supportive,” said Vishnudas.

Their bikes spotted banners and brochures in order to create awareness of their cause.  “ We took the old road from Goa to Mumbai so that we could meet more number of people and spread awareness. I had a misconception that most of the North Indians are rude but when we reached Punjab, people came to us asking how they can contribute clothes,” said Vishnudas. To all those who offered their help, we asked them to support the rehabilitation initiatives of the Kerala Government. 

Both Vishnudas P S and David Mammen are employees of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. The company has also contributed around Rs 52 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. 

34-day trip
The duo started their journey on August 31 which was flagged off by HML Head Officer V Venugopal. The ride concluded on  October 4 at New Delhi. According to them, they wanted to dispel the negative campaign which was spreading against malayalees among North Indians.  They distributed fliers and urged people to donate to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.hey travelled to places such as Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Goa, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Rann of Kutch among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Flood Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Pooja Hegde rose to fame after finishing runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. (Photo | Pooja Hegde Instagram)
Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
facebook twitter whatsapp