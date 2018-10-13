One-Day International online ticket sales starts Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The online ticket sales of the India-West Indies One-Day International (ODI) match, to be held at Sports Hub, Kariavattom, will begin on October 17. Tickets are priced at C1,000, C2,000 and C 3000. A share of the income garnered from hosting the match will be donated to the CMDRF.

Both teams will reach Thiruvananthapuram on October 30. The West Indies team will conduct practice at the Sports Hub on October 31 morning, while Team India will train in the afternoon. The teams will be put up at Leela Raviz at Kovalam. The Prisons Department and Kudumbashree have been charged with distributing food in the stadium.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Friday inaugurated the organising committee meet. Kadakampally said the capital city had played a wonderful host to New Zealand in the T20 match last year. Hailing the Kerala Cricket Association’s decision to donate to CMDRF, Kadakampally offered all support from the state government to ensure the successful conduct of the match.

KCA treasurer K M Abdurahman said Rs 50 lakh will be handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday towards the CMDRF.

