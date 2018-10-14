One-day workshop in Thiruvananthapuram on institution accreditation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 150 educational institutions in the state are yet to obtain NAAC accreditation, Gabriel Simon Thattil, Director, International Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), Kerala University, said here on Saturday.

He was speaking in a press conference to inform about a one day workshop jointly organised by the University Grants Commission, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council and the University of Kerala to be held on Monday.

“Of the 150 institutions, 62 are under University of Kerala. Around 62, 28 institutions have obtained UGC approval”, Gabriel said.

The workshop is organised as part of creating awareness among non-accredited higher education institutions. Governor P. Sathasivam will inaugurate the programme that will be chaired by NAAC director S C Sharma. The workshop will involve technical sessions led by officials of the UGC and NAAC, all of which will highlight the necessity of obtaining accreditation. Kerala University vice-chancellor in-charge C Ganesh has also participated in the press meet.

The workshop, the first such programme to be held in the state, is part of a nationwide drive to ensure all higher education institutions obtained accreditation within the next five years. The programme will focus on various aspects of the accreditation process including academic excellence, infrastructure, quality improvement, teaching, learning and curriculum.