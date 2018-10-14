Two hacked in Ramapuram; probe begins 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Balaramapuram police have started an investigation into the incident of hacking of two persons by unidentified assailants near Ramapuram. Mohanan,54 and Renjith, 21, were seriously injured and are under treatment at General hospital at Neyyattinkara.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday at 7 pm when a group of people allegedly barged into Mohanan’s house and attacked them. The assailants fled the scene immediately.

The police said the incident might have some connection with the ongoing feud between SFI and ABVP activists at VTM NSS College in Dhanuvachapuram. The launch of the SFI unit, led by Renjith and a few others, at the college had led to a clash a few days ago.

The CPM has alleged BJP-RSS activists to be responsible for the attack. The police said that a probe has begun to trace the culprits.