Aruvikkara to get 75 mld water treatment plant

The potable water scarcity issues in the city may end with the City Corporation’s project to build another water treatment plant at Aruvikkara.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The potable water scarcity issues in the city may end with the City Corporation’s project to build another water treatment plant at Aruvikkara. The plant is going to be under the Central Government’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), with the Central Government bearing 50 per cent of the costs and the state government and the Corporation bearing the rest.

The city had in recent months experienced water scarcity in a few of its wards, with acute situation in Kowdiar, Sasthamangalam, Vazhuthacaud, Thycaud, Nanthencode and Palayam. Some of the issues here were due to the power outage in the water treatment plant at Aruvikkara and the leakages in the pipeline.
A three-acre plot has been identified for the setting up of the plant of 75 mld (Million Litres per Day) capacity. The potable water needs of the city are currently being met from two potable water treatment plants in Aruvikkara, having a capacity of 84-mld and 74-mld.

Tenders for the implementation of the project were called a few months ago. The project was awarded to Ernakulam-based Chicago Constructions. The chosen area has already been cleared of trees. Recently, a team from the Corporation, led by Mayor V K Prasanth visited the spot to assess the preparedness. He assured the construction work will begin soon.

He was accompanied by Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar, various Standing Committee chairpersons, other Corporation officials, Kerala Water Authority engineers and Aruvikkara grama panchayat president Mini.

water treatment plant

