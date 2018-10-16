Youth force set up in Thriuvanathapuram for voluntary work

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The State Youth Welfare Board has formulated a voluntary service force for the intervention and service of youths in an effective manner as part of relief and rescue operations whenever a natural disaster occurs. Kerala Voluntary Youth Action Force (K-VYAF) has been formed and the board will give training to those who want to be part of it.

P Biju, the vice-chairman of Youth Welfare board, said in a statement the board could groom 1 lakh-odd young boys and girls in three months to take part in a mission in any circumstances. The service of youths can be used in relief operations, rescue, waste treatment, care to downtrodden and for various awareness programmes.

The board will use the resources and service from various government departments. The youngsters between the age of 15 and 30 can be the members of the force. Those interested can register online through http://volunteer.ksywb.in.

The membership programme has been launched by Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. Actors Prithviraj, Asif Ali, Manju Warrier and Bineesh Kodiyeri were elected as special members. According to Biju, the idea of formulating a force was mooted following the huge participation of youth in post-flood rescue and relief operations. “The service of such voluntary youths is required in many areas. They will be the foundation stone for rebuilding Kerala,” Biju said in a statement.