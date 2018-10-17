Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pangode residents cry foul over high-rise near Defence area

A defence circular of 2011 imposes restrictions on construction near military camps.

Published: 17th October 2018 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  When common citizens who own land near the Defence establishment area are fighting hard to construct a house due to the non-issuance of NOC from the City Corporation, a 12-storey flat here is nearing completion without any hindrance from the Corporation. An RTI query revealed no proposal regarding this project was received from the Corporation for grant of NOC at the Pangode military station.

A defence circular of 2011 imposes restrictions on construction near military camps. Any redevelopment or construction of buildings located within a 100-metre (two-storey buildings) and 500 metre-radius (multi-storey building) of defence establishments requires a NOC from the Corporation under the Kerala Municipal Building Rules (KMBR). 

Even though in October 2016, the Ministry of Defence amended the guidelines for issuing an NOC in this regard in 342 Army stations following representations from various quarters, the Pangode military station was not included in the list.“Many such constructions are going on in the area, we are being denied permission from the Corporation due to the NOC issue, but there seem to be no restrictions on multi-storey buildings,” said Mahesh (name changed), a resident of Poojapura who is unable to construct a house in his property due to the non-issuance of NOC.

Express accessed an RTI to the Pangode military station asking about the NOC permitted to the 12-storey building project of PTC Basil Lofts near to the army camp. The response received from the station headquarters was that no proposal regarding such a project was received from the Corporation, for grant of NOC. 

The Corporation engineers have no proper information regarding the NOC issued to the particular flat. “No such file has been forwarded for permitting construction during my tenure,” said S Deepa, Corporation secretary. “Many files which have been rejected by the military station without permitting a NOC. The Corporation is helpless unless there is any change from the defence ministry.”

When contacted, the marketing manager of PTC builders claimed the construction which is now on the verge of completion, began after issuance of NOC from the Corporation. “We have obtained NOC from the City Corporation, based on which we started construction,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp