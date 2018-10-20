Strictly traditional, from Nilambur

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wanna give a fillip to your organic diet with some healthy cooking ware? Visit the Kerala Gandhi Smarak Nidhi campus in the city where a group of traditional artisans have displayed household utensils of a vast array; all made of superior quality clay devoid of any chemical treatment.

Anaswaram Kitchen Product and Murals, the group conducting the exhibition, is a collective of about 50 Kumbharas, traditional potter families, of Nilambur in Malappauram. The community is educationally and socially backward and is hoping for progress through the pottery sales. Anaswara is making a change in their lives by introducing modern technology in pottery without comprising the traditional quality and style.

Various articles made of superior quality clay by the tribal potters of Nilambur

The organisers said the cooking ware at the exhibition are made without the use of harmful chemicals. “Aluminium and non-stick wares are said to cause chemical pollution in users. Our products will be appealing to those who look for healthy living,” they said. Anaswaram has displayed over 150 types of utensils at the fare. Curry chutties which can be used on LPG stoves and microwave oven, special fish curry chutties, chicken curry chutties, appa chutties, fish frying chutties, fulka chappathi chutties, curd chutties, kooja varieties like magic kooja, jug, mug, cup, glasses and frying pans.

Decorative items like kumkuma cheppu, candle stand, penholder, Ganapati idols, pearl wares, garden jars, a variety of masks, and murals are other attractions..The exhibition will be held at the Kerala Gandhi Smarak Nidhi office, at Gandhi Bhavan, Thycaud, until October 22. Timing is from 10 am to 8 pm.