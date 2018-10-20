Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram may soon get its all-woman blood donors army

The project is expected to be rolled out during the 2019-20 annual plan period.

Published: 20th October 2018 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If things go as planned, the district will soon have a dedicated team of women blood donors. It is the Kudumbashree District Mission (KDM) which has pitched the idea of raising up a women volunteer army with the help of respective grama panchayats and neighbourhood groups. The project is expected to be rolled out during the 2019-20 annual plan period.

“An initiative of this kind was first floated by the District Mission in 2017-18. But only three grama panchayaths- Uzhamalackal, Amboori and Anad- had shown interest in implementing the same at that time,” said an officer with the Local Self Government Department.

According to the officer, though the Mission planned to implement the initiative across the district via Community Development Societies during the 2018-19 financial year, fund constraints forced the Kudumbashree to drop the idea midway.

Swathi S, KDM’s gender programme manager said talks were on with local bodies to implement the programme at their respective neighbourhoods. They have also been asked to allocate sufficient funds in their plan fund for the project, she said.

“It is up to the local bodies to decide whether to raise a blood donors group of women or not. If they come forward, then Kudumbasree will provide them with technical assistance also,” said Swathi.
The programme manager further adds that through such an initiative KDM eyes to achieve the twin objectives of promoting blood donation and identifying those women who had problems like malnutrition, anaemia and others.

“When this project was first launched several women had come forward with their intention to take part in the campaign. But when they were asked to undergo donor screening, a majority turned out to be unfit for donating blood,” said Swathi.

According to her, it was decided to put in place a mechanism in which the women who were found to be unfit for blood donation were provided with nutrient supplements and make them fit for blood donation.
Meanwhile, All Kerala Blood Donors’ Association general secretary PM Jaffar said that as women, in general, were prone to malnutrition and anaemia, hospitals mostly send them back.
He further adds that the rate of women participation in blood donation camps is also minuscule.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kudumbashree District Mission Blood donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp