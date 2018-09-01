Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Spectrum project for development of autism sector gets a boost

Spectrum is a sub-project under ‘Anuyatra’ programme of Social Security Mission envisaged for solving the issues in autism sector.

Published: 01st September 2018 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : An administrative sanction of Rs 3.55 crore has been accorded to implement the Spectrum project for the comprehensive development of autism sector in the state, Health and Social Justice Minister K K Shylaja said on Friday. Spectrum is a sub-project under the ‘Anuyatra’ programme of the Social Security Mission envisaged for solving the issues in autism sector. The project will be implemented in phases. In the first phase, the fund has been sanctioned for the initial functioning of the project, she said in a statement.

 A sum of Rs 1.75 crore has been set aside for developing the therapy centres in the state to global standards to ensure a better therapy for autistic children. According to the statement,  Rs 57.96 lakh has been allotted for strengthening the autism centres at Government Medical Colleges and IMHANS at Kozhikode while Rs 68 lakh has been allotted for the development of regional autism rehabilitation centre of the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district. 

 Shylaja said Rs 13.35 lakh had been set aside for getting the service from psychiatrists to diagnose the disease in the early stage. In a bid to bring autistic children into the mainstream, Rs 16.60 lakh has been allocated to conduct special programmes and Rs 24.21 lakh for constituting an autism club respectively. 

Shylaja also made it clear the therapy centres functioning in the state would be registered under the Right of Persons with Disabilities(RPWD) act. The government-recognised therapy centres will be upgraded as M-panelled therapy centres under the name of model therapy centres  The selected autistic children will be given therapy free of cost in M-panelled centres. A parallel empowerment programme is also on the anvil to create awareness and training for the parents or guardians of affected children. Autism clubs will lead the awareness classes about handling affected children. 

Autism centres at 6 MCs 
Initially, autism centres will be established at six medical colleges in the state. The service of a physiotherapist, clinical psychologist, occupation therapist, speech therapist and other specialist doctors will be ensured at all the centres.
A Child Empowerment Programme is also underway to find out the talents of affected children

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anuyatra Social Security Mission Spectrum project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case