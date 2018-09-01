Trivandrum International Airport expansion set for take off  

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The handling of nearly 100 flights on a single day by the domestic and international terminals here, owing to the closure of Kochi airport due to floods, has strengthened the need for expansion of the airport. Since more flight operators have already expressed interest in conducting services from here, the authorities are planning to speed up proceedings related to land acquisition.The decision to expand the terminal by making it an integrated terminal for domestic and international services was taken last year. A Social Impact Assessment (SIA) has also been completed to acquire 18 acres of land adjacent to the existing international terminal. The land acquisition had, however, remained a hurdle.

However, the airport authorities said the issues have been sorted out and the district administration has taken measures to compensate for the losses of the displaced people. Speaking to Express, Airport director George G Tharakan said the acquisition of 18 acres of the plot is in the final stage. “The proceedings related to land acquisition is progressing on a fast pace.

We can expect the construction of a new building as part of expansion plans very soon. We will work accordingly to complete the expansion works by 2021. Now, things are very positive”, Tharakan said. As per the sources, as many 27 people who own nearly 6 acres in the area allocated for airport expansion have already submitted the consent to surrender their land. The survey of the land by the revenue authorities is also underway. Moreover, the people who get displaced have been offered contract jobs in the airport and the compensation would be free from taxes.

Two-level building

The new building will have two levels with 55,000 square meters. The building will have all most modern facilities to cater to the needs of passengers across the globe.

More private carriers express interest

In the last two weeks, many private flights have operated here after the Kochi airport closed due to floods. This has attracted many national and international flight operators to begin service here at Thiruvananthapuram airport.

According to Tharakan, Go Air, Air Asia and Visthara have already expressed interest to start operations from here. He said that the services likely to begin from the middle of October and many more would be followed. Meanwhile, the proposal for setting up a greenfield airport in the suburbs including Parassala, Navayikulam or Kattakada has not come out well. The authorities opined that the expansion of the present airport is the need of the hour.

New parking bays

The major issue which affected the airport was the insufficient parking bays for vehicles. As per the details accessed from the airport, the tender for the construction of four parking bays has been awarded. Later, three more bays will be constructed. “Parking has been a major problem here. However, this will be solved once the construction of parking bays are completed”, Tharakan added.

Food courts

The airport authorities have already submitted a master concessionaire to the food and beverage section to expand the food court in the terminal. “ Many internationally branded food chains including ‘Subway’, ‘Broccoli’ are coming to the airport with their cafeterias and many more are on the anvil. We are working towards ensuring the needs of the passengers, once more flights begin service from here”, Tharakan said.