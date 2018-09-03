Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment: English Test for health professionals

The regulatory bodies ensure doctors, nurses and other professions have sufficient language skills to communicate at a high-level with patients and colleagues, and ensure safe and effective care.

Published: 03rd September 2018 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

Logo of Cambridge University for representational purpose

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment, a venture between Cambridge Assessment English and Box Hill Institute, organised an interactive session, on clearing Occupational English Test (OET) for healthcare professionals who want to work abroad.The healthcare professionals in the state should clear OET to work abroad. OET is language test specifically for the healthcare sector.

It assists regulatory bodies and employers in preparing and selecting internationally trained healthcare professionals with the communication skills they need to deliver patient safety and quality care.

“We receive frequent feedback from our foreign healthcare centres that Indians are professionally the best, but their lack of communication skills is a negative point they need to work upon. So keeping this in mind we have decided to help the interested professionals by spreading it importance in India.  

“The participants’ feedback on OET was very helpful as they made me feel that our involvement is required here too,” said Afsaneh Rashidi, OET Operations Support Manager, Australia, who was here to brief about the importance of OET.

It provides a valid and reliable assessment of all four language skills: listening, reading, writing, and speaking.

Health practitioners from the 12 professions are eligible for the test.

