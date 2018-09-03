Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Grade Sub-Inspector suspended for extortion bid

The report concurred that the allegation against the grade SI had merit, and suggested action against the tainted officer.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A grade Sub-Inspector of Venjaramoodu police station, who was accused of extorting money from hotel owners, has been placed on suspension. Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP P Asok Kumar suspended Murali on the basis of a special branch enquiry report.

The report concurred that the allegation against the grade SI had merit, and suggested action against the tainted officer. Two hotel owners operating in the Venjaramoodu station limits had lodged complaints with the Chief Minister’s office and the senior police officers, demanding action against the grade SI for ransacking their hotels and intimidating them. They alleged that the officer committed the act even after they had informed Venjaramood SI about his misconduct.

As per the hotels owners, the grade SI used to demand money from them. They turned down his demand of `10,000 and informed the SI about it. The officer then got furious.

Venjaramoodu police station Sub-Inspector suspension

