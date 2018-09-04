Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Foreign currency seized at airport

The CISF officials on Monday recovered foreign currency estimated to be worth over Rs 1.5 crore from a passenger at the airport.

Published: 04th September 2018 01:26 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The CISF officials on Monday recovered foreign currency estimated to be worth over Rs 1.5 crore from a passenger at the airport. A youth has been arrested whose identity has not been disclosed. Sources said the male passenger was intercepted when he reached the airport to board a flight to Dubai. The passenger was intercepted on suspicion that he was illegally attempting to carry foreign currency from India. On detailed examination of the passenger’s baggage, assorted foreign currencies, US dollar and Saudi Riyals, were found. The passenger is being subjected to detailed interrogation, and the counting of the currency is still in progress.

Gold seized

The Air Customs intelligence unit has intercepted one passenger, Kaja Mytheen of Tirunelveli, with 310 grams of gold valued at Rs  9.6 lakhs. The accused concealed the consignment in the carton box, wrapped with blue ribbons. The contraband was found following an x-ray inspection.

