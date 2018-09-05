Education Department to meet to discuss loss of school work days on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Education Department will convene a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss the schedule of classes and examinations of classes I-X.

In view of the loss of school working days owing to heavy rain and floods, the Directorate of Public Instructions is likely to discuss the future course of action, including whether to add more working days in the current academic year.

Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed reports that the government has decided to include Saturdays, excluding second Saturdays, as working days to get sufficient academic days.

However, DPI K V Mohan Kumar told Express that no decision has been taken yet to add more working days by including Saturdays. The meeting is also likely to confirm the dates of SSLC examinations scheduled for the end of the academic year.

Earlier, the DPI had made a suggestion to the government to postpone the SSLC examinations to April due to loss of working days owing to rain, floods and Nipah virus outbreak.

But the suggestion was not accepted by the School Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) monitoring committee.

Several schools in Alappuzha district still function as relief centres. The classes of such schools after will begin based on the decision made by the respective District Collectors.