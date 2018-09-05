Makeover for Thiruvananthapuram's rain-wrecked Tagore Theatre

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tagore Theatre or Tagore Centenary Hall, one of the major cultural hubs in the capital is all set to get a facelift after the ceilings, screen and airconditioners were severely damaged in the heavy rain.

This is the second time that the theatre and its premises are being renovated. As part of the move, the compound wall on the front has been razed down to construct two new gateways for entry and exit. The construction of a water reservoir is also in progress near the front gate as per the Fire and Safety regulations. The Department of Information and Public Relations, which owns the institution, is overseeing the works without affecting the new bookings of programmes. However, the number of bookings has been reduced.

Speaking to Express, T V Subhash, I&PRD Director said that the works were being carried out under the original masterplan.“ Right now, we are focusing on maintenance works only. The major works, including landscaping, will be done only later. Due to floods, the priorities of government have changed. So necessary repairing works will be done now”, said Subhash.

Sources said the renovation works will be carried out in various phases. The government has approved the proposal to carry out the renovation works by mobilising fund from the Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) into the tune of Rs 2 crore. However, the construction of the reservoir and gates are being carried out from the fund which sanctioned in the last financial year. PWD is entrusted to carry out the works. “The first phase work completed by KTDFC was incomplete. The renovation was carried out by mobilising from state funds. We have to say that the fund got wasted by and large”, a source said.

The authorities also expressed hope that the construction would go smooth and steady as the major event, IFFK scheduled to be held in December, has been cancelled. The major work in the renovation is the repairing of air-conditioners and ceilings.

New Dolby sound system

Apart from the renovation, a new Dolby audio system will be in place. Earlier, the sound system was a normal one and the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy had to rent out the Dolby system to conduct IFFK. Sources said the new audio system would be owned by Information and PRD itself.

Landscaping in next phase

A major work pending is the landscaping of the theatre premises. Gardening, fountain and planting of tree saplings will take place. However, the work will begin in the next financial year. Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC) was the earlier consultant in charge of renovating the theatre. However, the construction got entangled in vigilance cases and the case is still under the consideration of the court. The first phase of the renovation was completed using state funds to the tune of Rs.23.04 crore. The building was closed in 2011 for renovation. When it was opened in 2015, the theatre had features including three new screens with 2K projection and a centrally-air-conditioned auditorium with acoustic facility.