Prakruthi: The e-way to getting connections back after deluge

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: They are on a mission, to rev up the lost connectivity and get the flood-hit areas back on their feet, the ‘e-way’. Last Saturday, the grama panchayat office in Pandanad, one of the worst flood-affected areas of Chengannur, flickered to life with six computers.

They regained the lost connectivity, thereby putting the whole of the village back on its track. All this, with the efforts pioneered by the green collective ‘Prakruthi’, a green club of the techies in Technopark.

Prakruthi has pioneered a movement whereby they are helping in the restoration of the lost connectivity of the cash-strapped government offices and schools worst-affected by the floods. The team is mobilising the decommissioned computers in the various companies in Technopark, providing it for use in the offices and schools in the flood-hit areas.

“All the companies have computers which get decommissioned after a few years. Sometimes, these are donated, else they become scrap. Instead of these getting turned into scrap, this initiative will serve a purpose and go a long way in the reuse of the machines,” says Arun Sasi, an executive member of Prakruthi.

It was during the flood relief activities that the group came to know about the dilapidated state of the offices. “During the relief activities, we happened to visit the panchayat office at Pandanad. All their files had been lost, along with the computers. We were informed that if they received the machines, they could start their operations as the data is all backed up online,” says Biju Sundaram, an executive member of Prakruthi.

This kick-started the movement to facilitate the donation of the decommissioned computers from the IT companies. As many as three IT companies in Technopark responded in positive towards the initiative.

“When you make the Panchayat office operational, you are facilitating the workings of the whole of the panchayat. If one anchayat is equipped, then the rest of the people will get the benefit,” adds Biju.

As part of this, six computers were gifted to the grama panchayat office in Pandanad. Of this, two of the computers were brand- new. The four decommissioned ones were donated by IBS Software Private Limited. “The requirement was for ten computers. By this weekend the rest of the requirements will be met. Meanwhile, there is a requirement of four computers in the two LP schools in Pandanad and one in a village office. Once those are met, we intend to identify other worst hit areas,” says Bjiu.

Organisations such as Mythri and Hands Foundation which operate out of Technopark along with Greater India for Tomorrow and other Technopark companies are aiding in the initiative. “Most of the computers have been used for just four or five years. They will help serve the purpose. Since no high-end work is involved in these offices, these computers will serve the need,” adds Arun.