Two thieves arrested with 3kg of marijuana

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city shadow police nabbed two youths, including a notorious thief, for allegedly possessing three kilograms of ganja on Tuesday. According to the Kazhakoottam police, Praveen alias Kuttappan, 37, of Kadakkal and Noufal alias Nagendran, 45, of Aluva, were arrested.

They were caught in a car during an inspection at Kazhakoottam, the police said. Praveen was released from prison three months ago and he had teamed with Noufal to plan a burglary. However, they wanted to raise money for it and decided to supply ganja by bringing it from Theni and Kambam in Tamil Nadu.

Praveen was involved in a bank robbery and he had committed several thefts with other notorious thieves including Vimalraj, Ooppa Prakash, Aadu Saji and Blacky Shibu.

Noufal is also accused of heavy vehicle theft and spirit smuggling cases. They were later remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, police said.