Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Amboori adivasis set to get medical care at doorstep

Joining hands with the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd, the Scheduled Castes Development Department has launched a mobile medical clinic at the area.

Published: 07th September 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Healthcare system in the state is all prepared to go that extra mile - travel all through the treacherous path of Amboori tribal settlements and give the adivasis medical treatment at their doorstep.

Joining hands with the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd, the Scheduled Castes Development Department has launched a mobile medical clinic at the area. The clinic is equipped with a doctor, a nurse, a lab technician, medicines and a lab.

“Amboori has 12 tribal settlements. Among them there are 500 families,” said an officer with the Scheduled Castes Development Department.

“If any of them were affected by ailments they had to walk through the treacherous path to arrive at the nearest primary health centre at Mayam ward. But now they can avail the service of the mobile medical clinic.”  According to the officer, the mobile clinic is equipped with facilities, including instruments to test blood pressure, diabetics and others. The clinic will also help identify malnourishment among children.  The service of the clinic will be made available at each settlement twice a month.

The Asha workers or the junior Public Health Nurse will alert the settlements in advance about the visit of the mobile clinic.Amboori PHC medical officer-in-charge Dr Navajeevan said that due to the treacherous journey that one had to undertake, people in the tribal hamlets were hesitant to visit the health centres. According to him, the very initiative is likely to prove a hit among the adivasis  as they could avail healthcare at the doorstep.

“The other initiatives that the Amboori PHC is undertaking are palliative care units for bedridden patients, scanning facilities for pregnant women and others,” said Dr Navajeevan.

Facilities

The mobile clinic is equipped with facilities, such as instruments to test blood pressure, diabetics and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Medical Services Corporation Scheduled Castes Development

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality