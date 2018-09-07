Amboori adivasis set to get medical care at doorstep

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Healthcare system in the state is all prepared to go that extra mile - travel all through the treacherous path of Amboori tribal settlements and give the adivasis medical treatment at their doorstep.

Joining hands with the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd, the Scheduled Castes Development Department has launched a mobile medical clinic at the area. The clinic is equipped with a doctor, a nurse, a lab technician, medicines and a lab.

“Amboori has 12 tribal settlements. Among them there are 500 families,” said an officer with the Scheduled Castes Development Department.

“If any of them were affected by ailments they had to walk through the treacherous path to arrive at the nearest primary health centre at Mayam ward. But now they can avail the service of the mobile medical clinic.” According to the officer, the mobile clinic is equipped with facilities, including instruments to test blood pressure, diabetics and others. The clinic will also help identify malnourishment among children. The service of the clinic will be made available at each settlement twice a month.

The Asha workers or the junior Public Health Nurse will alert the settlements in advance about the visit of the mobile clinic.Amboori PHC medical officer-in-charge Dr Navajeevan said that due to the treacherous journey that one had to undertake, people in the tribal hamlets were hesitant to visit the health centres. According to him, the very initiative is likely to prove a hit among the adivasis as they could avail healthcare at the doorstep.

“The other initiatives that the Amboori PHC is undertaking are palliative care units for bedridden patients, scanning facilities for pregnant women and others,” said Dr Navajeevan.

