Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSRTC to overcome its diesel issue

In order to reduce the expenses and increase the revenue, the management has cut short the usage of diesel per day,” said CMD Tomin J Thachankary.

Published: 07th September 2018 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC has come up with a temporary solution to solve its diesel issue. The management has directed the Indian Oil Corporation to supply diesel as it used to provide in the past.

But this new solution might affect the employees, as the amount required for the extra diesel will be taken from the salary amount.

The corporation used to save an amount of D 2 crore from its daily collection for employees’ monthly salary. Now the amount for extra fuel will be taken from this salary amount as debt.

The reduction in KSRTC services due to the shortage of diesel was causing problem to the passengers, with many depots canceling services. “The government has not provided any compensation for the loss KSRTC has incurred due to the flood.

In order to reduce the expenses and increase the revenue, the management has cut short the usage of diesel per day,” said CMD Tomin J Thachankary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KSRTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality