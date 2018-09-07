KSRTC to overcome its diesel issue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC has come up with a temporary solution to solve its diesel issue. The management has directed the Indian Oil Corporation to supply diesel as it used to provide in the past.

But this new solution might affect the employees, as the amount required for the extra diesel will be taken from the salary amount.

The corporation used to save an amount of D 2 crore from its daily collection for employees’ monthly salary. Now the amount for extra fuel will be taken from this salary amount as debt.

The reduction in KSRTC services due to the shortage of diesel was causing problem to the passengers, with many depots canceling services. “The government has not provided any compensation for the loss KSRTC has incurred due to the flood.

In order to reduce the expenses and increase the revenue, the management has cut short the usage of diesel per day,” said CMD Tomin J Thachankary.