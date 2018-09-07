Women’s Commission should be dissolved: KPCC president M M Hassan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:KPCC president M M Hassan has called for the dismissal of the state Women’s Commission, saying it is a mere spectator with regards to the sexual abuse charges against CPM MLA P K Sasi.

While the National Commission for Women has taken a suo moto case against the MLA, the state Women’s Commission was a mere spectator and such a body should be dissolved. He said while the CPM has taken action by removing DYFI leader Jeevanlal from the party and taking a police case against him for a similar crime, it is strange the party and Women’s Commission is supporting Sasi.

ALSO READ | State Police Chief Loknath Behera seeks legal view on P K Sasi rape charge

The commission which is not of use to even its own members has no right to continue and should be immediately dismissed, Hassan said. The Congress leader said the commission has taken suo moto case against several persons in many instances, but when a DYFI woman leader has complained of sexual assault, the commission could not do anything. He also pointed out that cases were charged for even making comments against women.

He said the Women’s Commission is not employed for stating that people make mistakes. He noted the Chief Minister had said that if someone has done anything bad towards a woman, the hands of that person will be tied and brought before justice, and added the state is waiting to see whether there is any sincerity in that statement.

The complaint received by the CPM should be given to the police and the culprit should be brought to justice. If there is any delay in this, the Congress party will come up with strong agitations, he said.

Congress to raise K5 l each for homes for flood-hit

T’Puram: The Congress Thiruvananthapuram district leadership meet has decided that each mandalam committee of the party will collect D5 lakh to construct houses for the flood-affected. The party has 178 mandalam committees in the district and each committee will provide one house. This is part of the 1,000 houses announced by the KPCC as part of its flood rehabilitation programme. The meeting was inaugurated by KPCC president M M Hassan who called on party workers to work tirelessly to make the Congress programme of 1,000 houses to the flood-affected a reality. About 300 party leaders took part in the district leadership meet.