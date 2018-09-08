Green protocol implemented

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Along with the ban on plastic carry bags, the city corporation in association with Suchitwa Mission has implemented a green protocol in all government offices and educational institutions. As part of the scheme, offices and institutions were directed to cut down the use of plastic on its premises. The Corporation has been taking all efforts to successfully implement the green protocol.

The protocol requires institutions to use eco-friendly items, discard disposable materials, segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste and disposing of them in two separate bins and provision of aerobic compost bins within the office compound.

Employees are required to bring food in reusable containers. Biodegradable waste should be dumped into the biogas plants.The corporation has conducted many training programmes to mould government officials as nodal officers for the implementation of green protocol in government offices. These nodal officers are responsible to take strict actions against the employees who violate the rules.

To spread awareness among the young generation about the harmful effect of plastic wastes in the environment, the government has organised awareness campaigns and magic shows at various schools in the city.The school students were instructed to avoid all plastic items and educate their families regarding the same. “From then the students are strictly following the rules which include avoiding of the plastic lunch box and water bottles. All the students in the school were distributed a fountain pen by the school in association with SBI as part of the green protocol, but some students still have few difficulties using it,” said A Jaseela, Principal of Cotton Hill HSS.

“A material collection facility has been set up in our office compounds where paper, glass, metal and e-waste could be discarded. The non-biodegradable waste will be handed over to the recycling units and for treatment of biodegradable waste, a biogas plant has been installed on the premises,” said N Shaan, senior clerk of the Harbour Department.

