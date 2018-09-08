Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Green protocol implemented

Along with the ban on plastic carry bags, the city corporation in association with Suchitwa Mission has implemented a green protocol in all government offices and educational institutions.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

The awareness programmes held in schools as part of the Green Protocol

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Along with the ban on plastic carry bags, the city corporation in association with Suchitwa Mission has implemented a green protocol in all government offices and educational institutions. As part of the scheme, offices and institutions were directed to cut down the use of plastic on its premises. The Corporation has been taking all efforts to successfully implement the green protocol.
The protocol requires institutions to use eco-friendly items, discard disposable materials, segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste and disposing of them in two separate bins and provision of aerobic compost bins within the office compound.

Employees are required to bring food in reusable containers. Biodegradable waste should be dumped into the biogas plants.The corporation has conducted many training programmes to mould government officials as nodal officers for the implementation of green protocol in government offices. These nodal officers are responsible to take strict actions against the employees who violate the rules.

To spread awareness among the young generation about the harmful effect of plastic wastes in the environment, the government has organised awareness campaigns and magic shows at various schools in the city.The school students were instructed to avoid all plastic items and educate their families regarding the same. “From then the students are strictly following the rules which include avoiding of the plastic lunch box and water bottles. All the students in the school were distributed a fountain pen by the school in association with SBI as part of the green protocol, but some students still have few difficulties using it,” said A Jaseela, Principal of Cotton Hill HSS.

“A material collection facility has been set up in our office compounds where paper, glass, metal and e-waste could be discarded. The non-biodegradable waste will be handed over to the recycling units and for treatment of biodegradable waste, a biogas plant has been installed on the premises,” said N Shaan, senior clerk of the Harbour Department.

Awareness campaigns

To spread awareness among the young generation about the harmful effect of plastic wastes in the environment, the government has organised awareness campaigns and magic shows at various schools in the city. The school students were instructed to avoid all plastic items and educate their families.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suchitwa Mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality